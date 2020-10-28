Raptors' rookie Terence Davis arrested for assault in NYC, police say

Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York on Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a heated dispute, police say.

Davis, 23, was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face during an argument, police told Fox News in an email on Wednesday.

The victim, who has not been identified, told police that she went to visit her boyfriend, identified as Davis, at a hotel in the East Side of Manhattan at around 10:30 p.m. when the two got into a “verbal dispute.”

She alleges that Davis hit her in the face and then reached for her phone and broke it.

A spokesperson for the Raptors told Fox News in an email: “We are aware of the reports, and are seeking more information.”

Davis was still in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

An undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, Davis played briefly with the Denver Nuggets for the NBA Summer League before signing with the Raptors in July 2019. He averaged 7.5 points in 72 regular-season games and 7.2 points in six postseason games.