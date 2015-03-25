Rangers place Ogando on 15-day DL, recall West

The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they placed pitcher Alexi Ogando on the 15-day disabled list thanks to right shoulder inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Aug. 14.

The right-hander lands on the DL for the third time this season. He was out from May 16-June 4 with right biceps tendinitis and then again from June 9-July 22 with the same malady which caused his latest stint on the shelf.

Ogando has gone 5-4 with a 3.47 ERA over 15 starts for the Rangers this season.

In other roster moves, the contract of pitcher Travis Blackley was selected from Triple-A Round Rock and pitcher Matt West was recalled from Single-A Myrtle Beach and then placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Blackley is scheduled to start on Tuesday against his former club. He was acquired from Houston in exchange for cash considerations on Aug. 14. The left-hander went 1-1 with a 4.89 ERA in 42 relief appearances for the Astros this season.

West has not pitched this season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that was performed on Aug. 22, 2012.