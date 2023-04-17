Rangers' Jacob Trouba surprises Sandy Hook shooting victim with law school scholarship

Prior to the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning for the New York Rangers, captain Jacob Trouba had a heartwarming moment when he gave a scholarship to a survivor of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Isaiah Marquez-Greene, 18, sat with Trouba on the Rangers’ bench during their regular season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 13, where the Rangers defenseman broke the news.

"I know your story. I feel for you. You’re an amazing human," Trouba said.

"This is a scholarship for law school. So you’re going to graduate from college. You’re gonna go to law school. You’re gonna have no debt coming out of school. You deserve it man. Congrats."

The scholarship is provided through the Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship, and Marquez Greene will be using it to go to the University of Connecticut to live out his dream of becoming a lawyer.

Marquez-Greene will be in the Special Program in Law at UConn, which is a prestigious program In which only 10% of applicants received a "yes" from the university.

But Trouba made it more personal than just handing Marquez-Green a scholarship. He wanted to give him his phone number, too.

"You’re not going to give it to anyone else, but I want an invitation when you graduate law school. I’m going to check in with you when you go to college next year," Trouba said.

Marquez-Greene is a survivor of the horrific shooting that occurred in Newton, Connecticut, in 2012, but his younger sister, Ana, was not.

Marquez-Greene’s mother, Nelba, is a therapist that works with families who are grieving, while also operating The Ana Grace Project in honor of her daughter, per the New York Post.

Marquez-Greene knows his way around an ice rink, playing goalie for Taft High School in Watertown, Connecticut. He is also no stranger to Trouba’s game, as he lived in Winnipeg from ages 5 to 8, where Trouba once played with the Jets.

While Marquez-Greene finishes up his high school studies and prepares for life at UConn, he will watch as Trouba begins the playoffs with the Rangers against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.