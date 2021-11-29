Rangers, Corey Seager agree to 10-year contract in offseason shocker: report

The Texas Rangers have made their second big signing of the 2021-22 offseason.

The Rangers and shortstop Corey Seager reportedly agreed to a 10-year deal. The contract is worth $325 million, according to ESPN. Seager’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be finished.

Seager was a highly touted prospect for the Dodgers and made his debut in 2015.

In 2016, Seager made waves when he won the National League Rookie of the Year and finished third in National League MVP voting. He hit 26 home runs that year with 40 doubles and batted .308 wit a .877 OPS. He would be an All-Star in 2016 and 2017.

He was the 2020 World Series and National League Championship Series MVP as the Dodgers ended their World Series drought.

Seager has missed some time with injuries. He missed most of the 2018 season with Tommy John surgery and in 2021 he fractured his right hand and missed time.

Seager was part of a free-agent class loaded at the shortstop position but he certainly makes the Rangers better with his presence on the field and in the lineup. He will join an infield that already includes Marcus Semien, who reportedly signed a deal with Texas over the weekend.

The Rangers also signed Kole Calhoun to their outfield and Jon Gray to their pitching rotation.

Texas made a serious play to stay relevant in the AL West and will hope the 2022 season will see them back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.