Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Max Scherzer to sign lucrative contract with Mets: reports

Max Scherzer finished third in the NL Cy Young voting last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a three-year contract that would bring the three-time Cy Young award winner to Queens and bolster an already fearsome rotation.

According to the MLB Network, Scherzer and the Mets agreed to a contract that would give the pitcher the highest average annual value of any player in MLB history. 

The deal is said to be worth $130 million and he could make about $43 million per season, ESPN reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series on Oct. 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Scherzer to the Mets talk started on Saturday as New York was reportedly making deals with Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. Initially, a Scherzer deal was described as a long shot before talks apparently started to ramp up over the weekend. 

By Sunday’s end it appeared feasible Scherzer was going to be with the Mets.

METS MAKE SPLASH WITH 3 FREE AGENT SIGNINGS: REPORTS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer faces the Braves during the National League Championship Series at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 17, 2021. 

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer faces the Braves during the National League Championship Series at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 17, 2021.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old righty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He started the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 30 total appearances, he was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts. He finished third in Cy Young voting.

New York could really use another solid arm in the rotation, especially to take the pressure off Jacob deGrom, who was shut down after 15 starts for the Mets last season.

Max Scherzer after he was taken out of the game against the Braves during the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Max Scherzer after he was taken out of the game against the Braves during the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether New York will bring back Marcus Stroman and after deGrom and now Scherzer, the rotation is still a bit young. Taijuan Walker is 29 while Tylor Megill and David Peterson are 26. Scherzer will help in the rotation but it’s not the only thing the team needs.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com