Max Scherzer to sign lucrative contract with Mets: reports

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a three-year contract that would bring the three-time Cy Young award winner to Queens and bolster an already fearsome rotation.

According to the MLB Network, Scherzer and the Mets agreed to a contract that would give the pitcher the highest average annual value of any player in MLB history.

The deal is said to be worth $130 million and he could make about $43 million per season, ESPN reported.

Scherzer to the Mets talk started on Saturday as New York was reportedly making deals with Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. Initially, a Scherzer deal was described as a long shot before talks apparently started to ramp up over the weekend.

By Sunday’s end it appeared feasible Scherzer was going to be with the Mets.

The 37-year-old righty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He started the 2021 season with the Washington Nationals and was later traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 30 total appearances, he was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts. He finished third in Cy Young voting.

New York could really use another solid arm in the rotation, especially to take the pressure off Jacob deGrom, who was shut down after 15 starts for the Mets last season.

It’s unclear whether New York will bring back Marcus Stroman and after deGrom and now Scherzer, the rotation is still a bit young. Taijuan Walker is 29 while Tylor Megill and David Peterson are 26. Scherzer will help in the rotation but it’s not the only thing the team needs.