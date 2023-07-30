Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rangers
Published

Rangers acquire Jordan Montgomery from Cardinals in latest move to bolster rotation for postseason push

Montgomery follows Max Scherzer to Rangers

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Texas Rangers have loaded up the pitching rotation for a run at the Fall Classic.

The Rangers on Sunday acquired Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals – just a day after the team received Max Scherzer in a deal with the New York Mets. Texas also received pitcher Chris Stratton and international pool bonus money for pitchers John King and T.K. Roby and infielder Tommy Saggese.

Jordon Montgomery vs the Marlins

Jordan Montgomery of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane/Getty Images)

St. Louis dealt Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the day.

Montgomery was in his second season with the Cardinals. He had spent more than six seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to the Cardinals last season.

METS GM DENIES TEAM'S REBUILDING AS MAX SCHERZER TRADE TO RANGERS BECOMES OFFICIAL

Jordon Montgomery walks to the Yankees

Jordan Montgomery of the St. Louis Cardinals takes the field against the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on July 2, 2023, in St Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

In 21 starts this year, Montgomery is 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts. He now joins a race for the American League West with the likes of Scherzer, Dane Dunning, Martin Perez, Cody Bradford, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney.

Stratton also heads to the Rangers with Montgomery. The reliever has a 4.36 ERA in 42 appearances.

King made 15 appearances for the Rangers this season. He has a 5.79 ERA with 10 strikeouts. Roby has spent his time in Double-A Frisco this year. He has a 5.05 ERA in 10 starts. Saggese has also spent his year in Frisco. He’s hitting .314 with 15 home runs and 78 RBI.

John King vs the Red Sox

John King of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 5, 2023, in Boston. (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Texas has made clear it’s locked and loaded for a postseason run.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.