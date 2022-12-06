Randy Moss reveals he had chance to return to Patriots before retirement

Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play in the NFL, and he enjoyed a long career among a handful of teams from 1998 to 2012.

Moss arguably enjoyed his best seasons with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2010 with Tom Brady throwing him the football. He set a record in 2007 when he caught 23 touchdown passes as Brady broke the record for most touchdowns thrown in a season with 50 (it would later be surpassed by Peyton Manning and tied by Patrick Mahomes).

He spent his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012. He played in all 16 games for them, catching 28 balls for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He also played in the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver appeared on ESPN’s "ManningCast" on Monday night during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. As the Mannings were razzing him up about being the same age as Brady, the former superstar revealed he is enjoying retirement, but he had a chance to return to the Patriots.

"The crazy thing about it was that I had an opportunity to New England right before I retired," Moss said. "I just thought it was just time, man. I just had more things to do – mainly, off the field. It was just a good time for me to leave the game."

In his post-playing career, Moss would become an assistant coach for a Charlotte, North Carolina, high school and then joined ESPN as an analyst.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.