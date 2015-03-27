Randolph leads Grizzlies to first win

Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and nine 93 defeat of the Houston Rockets.

Marc Gasol added 20 points and eight boards for the Grizzlies, who opened their season with a loss at San Antonio before suffering a 98-95 defeat against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies won Friday by making 56 percent of their shots -- though not one of them was a three-pointer.

Kevin Martin scored 21 points to lead the Rockets, who were coming off Thursday's 105-85 home victory against the Spurs.