Rams' Sean McVay issues explicit response to Christian McCaffrey trade

The Sean McVay-coached Los Angeles Rams attempted to pry All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers ultimately agreed to trade McCaffrey to the Rams' division rival, the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade involving multiple draft picks.

When McVay learned that not only his team lost out in the McCaffrey sweepstakes, but the running back went to a team he has to face at least twice a year he delivered a profanity-laced response.

"You thought, ‘Oh, s--t. They’re getting another great player?’ McVay said when speaking with reporters Monday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think he’s a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I’ve always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that’s your first inclination."

The Rams have already faced McCaffrey this season in Week 6, when he was still a member of the Carolina Panthers.

The former Stanford standout ran for 69 yards on 13 carries that day and caught seven balls for 89 receiving yards. Los Angeles beat Carolina in that matchup 24-10.

Only a few days after the trade went through, McCaffrey made his debut on the field as a member of the 49ers. In his first game with his new team, the running back recorded 38 rushing yards and 24 yards in the air against the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco went on to lose to Kansas City 44-23 at Levi's Stadium.

The Rams were willing to send multiple draft picks to the Panthers in exchange for McCaffrey's services, according to multiple reports.

But, the Panthers ultimately agreed to send McCaffrey to the Bay Area for a second, third and fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

Currently, the Rams' rushing attack primarily features Darrell Henderson Jr. as running back Cam Akers remains sidelined while the team continues to search for a potential trade partner.

Akers did not play in the Rams' Week 6 matchup against the Panthers and was listed on the injury report as out due to personal reasons.

The Rams (3-3) are coming off a bye week and play the 49ers (3-4) this Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.