Rams' Puka Nacua solves jersey number dilemma fans had with Davante Adams signing with LA

The Los Angeles Rams made a big splash before the legal free-agent tampering period began in the NFL on Monday, signing New York Jets-releasee Davante Adams to a two-year deal.

The signing was met with positive speculation heading into the 2025 season, especially with quarterback Matthew Stafford locked in and happy with his own contract situation.

But one big question remained: Who will wear No. 17?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That number has belonged to budding star receiver Puka Nacua for the past two seasons, and he's certainly made that number popular among the fan base. Nacua has quickly become Stafford's favorite target, but Adams is his senior, and he's shutting down any speculation as to who will wear the number.

The Rams announced that Nacua will be wearing No. 12 moving forward, which he wore in high school and at BYU during his college days.

DAVANTE ADAMS SIGNS 2-YEAR DEAL WITH RAMS AFTER RELEASE FROM JETS

In turn, Adams will continue to wear No. 17, which he's done since the Green Bay Packers took him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Adams has been traded twice since 2022, first going to the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by his move to the Jets this past regular season. He has worn No. 17 with each of those teams as well.

Nacua announced the move on Instagram, saying he was "carrying on the Nacua legacy!"

"The #12 not only represents me on the football field, but all of my brothers and the sacrifices that my family made before me to be able to wear this jersey at this moment. I know when I put on that #12, it’s a piece of armor that’s representing my family and always protecting me.

"For all the 17s out there, I appreciate your support and have things in the works to show you all love!"

Nacua also spoke to the team’s official website about the number change, saying No. 12 felt like a "piece of armor" when he was on the field.

"Whenever I looked in the stands, I knew I could find one of my family members there, whether it was one of my brothers or my mom being at every game possible. I know when I put on that number 12, it's a piece of armor as well that's representing my family that is always protecting me."

The Rams are hoping Nacua’s production doesn’t change with his number, as he’s been fantastic since the team took him in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft.

Nacua reset the rookie receiving records at the time with 1,486 yards on 105 receptions with six touchdowns over 17 games, earning his first Pro Bowl of his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, despite injury holding him back in year two (11 games played), Nacua was still able to catch 79 passes for 990 yards with three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Adams had 1,063 yards combined between the Raiders and Jets over 14 games, hauling in 85 receptions with eight touchdowns as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.