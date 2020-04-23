Raiders select Damon Arnette with No. 19 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Damon Arnette, the former Ohio State cornerback, with the No. 19 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Arnette, a redshirt-senior, is listed at 6-foot-0, 195 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he was measured as having 30-inch arms, 9 1/8-inch hands, and he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash.

Arnette wrapped up his career with a second-team All-Big Ten performance. He had 35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups in 13 starts for the Buckeyes this past season.

In 2018, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten notice with 40 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups in 13 starts.

Arnette will fill into the Raiders’ secondary and have a chance to start right away.