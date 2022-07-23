Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on USFL: 'A lot of good football played when you watch that league'

Several NFL teams signed USFL players after its season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
NFL teams have signed several USFL players after the recently completed USFL season, and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who signed two of those players this week, was impressed by what he saw from the league.

The Raiders signed Houston Gamblers wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, who led the USFL in receiving touchdowns, and New Orleans Breakers cornerback Ike Brown, and McDaniels noted it was a "benefit" to be able to see them active on the field this year. 

Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers catches the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium June 11, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.

Isaiah Zuber of the Houston Gamblers catches the ball in the fourth quarter of a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium June 11, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Michael Reaves/USFL/Getty Images)

"I think it speaks to the fact there are a lot of guys that continue to work hard because they want to achieve their dream of playing in the NFL and creating a career for themselves," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday. 

"There was a lot of good football played when you watch that league."

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the team's practice facility May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the team's practice facility May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

According to the USFL website, nine of its players have signed with NFL teams. 

Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before finishing his college career at Mississippi State. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020, totaling two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards in four games. 

Isaiah Zuber (1) of the Houston Gamblers jumps to catch the ball as De'Vante Bausby (41) and Angelo Garbutt (49) of the New Jersey Generals defend in the first quarter at Protective Stadium May 21, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. 

Isaiah Zuber (1) of the Houston Gamblers jumps to catch the ball as De'Vante Bausby (41) and Angelo Garbutt (49) of the New Jersey Generals defend in the first quarter at Protective Stadium May 21, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.  (Dylan Buell/USFL/Getty Images)

Brown signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before quickly retiring. He returned to the USFL, where he totaled 16 tackles and two interceptions for 98 yards with the Breakers, including one for a touchdown.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com