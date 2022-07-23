Raiders coach Josh McDaniels on USFL: 'A lot of good football played when you watch that league'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL teams have signed several USFL players after the recently completed USFL season, and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who signed two of those players this week, was impressed by what he saw from the league.

The Raiders signed Houston Gamblers wide receiver Isaiah Zuber , who led the USFL in receiving touchdowns, and New Orleans Breakers cornerback Ike Brown, and McDaniels noted it was a "benefit" to be able to see them active on the field this year.

"I think it speaks to the fact there are a lot of guys that continue to work hard because they want to achieve their dream of playing in the NFL and creating a career for themselves," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday.

"There was a lot of good football played when you watch that league."

According to the USFL website, nine of its players have signed with NFL teams.

Zuber played three seasons at Kansas State before finishing his college career at Mississippi State. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020, totaling two receptions for 29 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards in four games.

