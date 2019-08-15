Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown accused of stiffing 'Sports Chef' out of $38,000

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown has been accused of failing to pay $38,000 to a celebrity chef who the wide receiver hired to cook for him in January in the days leading up to the Pro Bowl.

Stefano Tedeschi, who is known as the “Sports Chef,” alleged that Brown hired him to cook three breakfasts, three lunches and two dinners for him at his rental in Florida from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday, citing the lawsuit. The two parties reportedly entered a verbal agreement.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' ANTONIO BROWN OFFERS TRADE TO ANYONE WHO FINDS HIM CERTAIN KIND OF HELMET

Tedeschi claimed in the suit that Brown threw him out of his rental on the second day he was supposed to cook and wasn’t able to serve Brown the meals he had planned for the rest of the time, according to TMZ Sports.

He reportedly claimed that he was not allowed to take his cooking tools with him and that the wide receiver, who was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time, owes him about $38,000.

Darren Heitner, Brown’s attorney, released a statement to TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself,” Heitner said.