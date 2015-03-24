Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 31, 2015

Quiros, Dubuisson, Pepperell share lead at Nordea Masters in Sweden

By | Associated Press
Victor Dubuisson of France in the bunker during the second day of the Nordea Masters at the PGA of Sweden National golf club outside Malmo, Sweden, Friday May 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Anders Wiklund, TT News Agency) SWEDEN OUT

Victor Dubuisson of France in the bunker during the second day of the Nordea Masters at the PGA of Sweden National golf club outside Malmo, Sweden, Friday May 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Anders Wiklund, TT News Agency) SWEDEN OUT (The Associated Press)

MALMO, Sweden – Spain's Alvaro Quiros shot a 5-under 67 Friday to move to the top of the Nordea Masters leaderboard along with Frenchman Victor Dubuisson and Eddie Pepperell of England.

All three are 6 under after two rounds on the PGA Sweden National's Lakes Course.

Second-ranked Henrik Stenson birdied the last hole to move within a shot of the leaders. Fellow Swede and Masters runner-up Jonas Blixt missed the cut after his second consecutive 74.

Several players struggled in the strong winds including Miguel Angel Jimenez who shot a 73 on the day for a 2-under total.