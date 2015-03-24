Quiros, Dubuisson, Pepperell share lead at Nordea Masters in Sweden

Spain's Alvaro Quiros shot a 5-under 67 Friday to move to the top of the Nordea Masters leaderboard along with Frenchman Victor Dubuisson and Eddie Pepperell of England.

All three are 6 under after two rounds on the PGA Sweden National's Lakes Course.

Second-ranked Henrik Stenson birdied the last hole to move within a shot of the leaders. Fellow Swede and Masters runner-up Jonas Blixt missed the cut after his second consecutive 74.

Several players struggled in the strong winds including Miguel Angel Jimenez who shot a 73 on the day for a 2-under total.