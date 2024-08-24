Expand / Collapse search
Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue alum Raheem Mostert reveals which West Coast team he would have wanted to face in expanded Big Ten

Mostert played at Purdue from 2011 to 2014

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The Big Ten added four more big programs to its conference this year. 

USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon will all be first-time Big Ten schools in 2024, making for a flurry of cross-country football showdowns. 

Former Purdue Boilermakers running back and current Miami Dolphins star Raheem Mostert told Fox News Digital that this new conference alignment has caused him to have thoughts about opponents he may have had if he were to play in it now. Mostert originally played four seasons at Purdue from 2011-14. 

"It would have put a lot of different spotlights on," Mostert said. "Being able to have the opportunity to play there in Oregon would have definitely been fun." 

Raheem Mostert points up

Raheem Mostert, #31 of the Miami Dolphins, smiles during halftime of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Mostert also highlighted how Oregon's partnership with Nike, and its famed collection of alternate uniforms, would have brought an intense fashion spotlight to any game he played in Eugene. 

"That's a major color, especially with what they do up there with Nike," he said. 

Raheem Mostert after touchdown

Raheem Mostert, #31 of the Miami Dolphins, celebrates with Durham Smythe, #81, after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Mostert and Purdue would have contrasted Oregon's bright neon greens and yellows with his school's basic black and gold. Mostert just missed out on the chance by a few years, having come to Purdue in 2011, as the teams most recently faced off in 2008 and 2009, splitting that series in a pair of tightly competitive games. 

However, that matchup is set to return this year on Oct. 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the uniform color contrast will be on full display in a primetime game on Fox. 

Raheem Mostert of the Purdue Boilermakers

Raheem Mostert of the Purdue Boilermakers is seen before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ross-Ade Stadium on Aug. 30, 2014 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Mostert has re-embraced his classic Purdue black and gold this year and has even partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to promote its College Colors Day campaign, helping Americans show off their school spirit by wearing their college colors, marking the unofficial kickoff of college football. 

College Colors Day is Aug. 30 this year for its 20th anniversary.

"I love rooting for the old gold and black, and we have a head coach this year that I feel promising. He's a promising guy," Mostert said of second-year Purdue head coach Ryan Walters. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.