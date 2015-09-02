Pryor down to last chance to impress Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) Terrelle Pryor may be down to his last chance to make Cleveland's roster.

The former Raiders quarterback trying to switch to wide receiver and prolong his NFL career is expected to finally take the field in an exhibition game on Thursday night when the Browns visit the Chicago Bears. Pryor has been slowed by a hamstring injury for nearly a month, keeping him on the sideline and unable to convince Cleveland's coaches he's worth keeping.

Pryor says he doesn't want to be handed anything, and intends to prove he belongs. Browns coach Mike Pettine has said Pryor's place on the team has not been guaranteed and the Browns are eager to see the gifted 6-foot-4, 225-pounder in action.

Pryor says he doesn't have his usual burst off the line and may have to ''play on a leg and a half.''

