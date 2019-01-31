TV producer fired over Tom Brady graphic, says ‘it was a little wink’ to Steelers fans

The TV news producer who was fired this week after labeling a chyron: “Known Cheater” underneath footage of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, said despite the publicity he’s been getting, most people have recognized it was in jest.

Michael Telek, 27, who worked for the CBS affiliate KDKA, said the “Known Cheater” label, was a reference to Deflategate and merely intended as a light-hearted jab.

“I mean, it’s Pittsburgh, we hate the Patriots, we hate Tom Brady, so it was a little wink for fans,” Telek said during an interview with Deadspin.

The “Known Cheater” segment aired Monday evening and within minutes blew up over social media, Telek said. He was fired the next day.

Telek said his friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help him keep afloat while he looks for a new job. Telek told Deadline he will donate some of the money to a charity in Brady’s name once he finds new employment.

The New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Ram for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday.