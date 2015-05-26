Pro Mazda driver Michael Johnson released from hospital 3 weeks after crash

The IndyCar Series says Pro Mazda Championship driver Michael Johnson has been released from a hospital nearly three weeks after his crash during a practice session in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The JDC Motorsports driver made contact with the Turn 3 wall in the opening practice session on March 27. Bayfront Medical Center spokeswoman Elena Mesa said he was released Wednesday.

"It's great to finally be up and moving around and I'm looking forward to getting back home," Johnson said in a statement provided by IndyCar. "I'm not in any real pain and I was beyond ready to be released. ... I'm on the road to recovery."