Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

NFL star Joe Mixon's salary reduced in restructured Bengals contract amid aggravated menacing charge: report

Mixon's trial is schedule to begin on Aug. 14

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Star running back Joe Mixon appears to be poised to play in Cincinnati for a seventh season.

On Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pro Bowl ball carrier agreed to the terms of a restructured contract, Mixon's agent, Peter Schaeffer, told ESPN. Mixon was reportedly due around $9.4 million in salary for the upcoming season, according to Over The Cap.

Mixon is facing a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge. His trial is scheduled to start next month. The Cincinnati Police Department announced the refiling of an aggravated menacing charge against Mixon in early April. The initial charge against Mixon was dismissed on Feb. 3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Mixon prior to the start of an NFL game

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The refiled charge stemmed from allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman in January in a road rage incident. "CPD is committed to a thorough, evidence-driven investigation of all reported offenses," police said in a statement in April.

Mixon has spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals. 

911 CALL DETAILS SHOOTING THAT LEFT JUVENILE INJURED NEAR BENGALS RB JOE MIXON'S HOME

Mixon appeared in 14 games during the 2022 campaign and finished the season with 814 yards and scored seven touchdowns. A concussion sidelined him for two games last season. 

Mixon had arguably his best season in 2021, rushing for a career-best 1,205 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. He was also named to the Pro Bowl that season. The salary cap hit prior to the restructured deal put his future in Cincinnati in doubt.

Joe Mixon runs the ball

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on January 15, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Bengals drafted running back Chase Brown in the fifth round in April.

Mixon was present for the Bengals' voluntary and mandatory workouts as his legal situation continued to play out.

Joe Mixon high fives teammate

Joe Mixon, #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals, celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Boyd, #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals, during the third quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium on November 6, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"Year 7, back at it," Mixon said April 17 in a brief statement during one of the team's offseason workouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cincinnati police said the incident in question occurred approximately 24 hours prior to a Bengals playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Mixon has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.