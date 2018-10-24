Expand / Collapse search
Price pitches Red Sox past Dodgers 4-2 for 2-0 Series lead

Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (Associated Press)

BOSTON — David Price pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and major league RBI leader J.D. Martinez broke a fifth-inning tie during another two-out rally Wednesday night that led the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Craig Kimbrel closed out the win at noisy Fenway Park, putting the Red Sox halfway to their fourth championship in 15 seasons.

Game 3 is Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would need a win to avoid an 0-3 deficit that no World Series team has ever recovered from.

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes on a hit by J.D. Martinez during the fifth inning of Game 2 of the World Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (Associated Press)

The Red Sox have won 14 of their last 16 World Series games, dating to a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2004.