The World Cup
Published

President Biden watches France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan prime minister

Biden watched the game at the African Leaders Summit at the White House

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
President Biden took in Tuesday's France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other leaders at the Africa Leaders Summit at the White House.

The president joked that he didn't have much time to give a speech moments prior to kickoff.

Vice President Joe Biden in the stands before the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan at BC Place Stadium July 5, 2015, in Vancouver, Canada.  

Vice President Joe Biden in the stands before the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015 final between the U.S. and Japan at BC Place Stadium July 5, 2015, in Vancouver, Canada.   (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

"I know you're saying to yourselves: 'Make it short, Biden, there's a semifinal game coming up.' I get it," he joked, via SuperSport.

WORLD CUP 2022: FRANCE ENDS MOROCCO'S HISTORIC RUN, AIMS FOR REPEAT VS. ARGENTINA

Morocco was the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

France won the match 2-0 and will seek to become the first nation to repeat as World Cup champion since Brazil won the 1958 and 1962 tournaments. France will take on Argentina, which defeated Croatia 3-0 Tuesday. Croatia lost to France in the 2018 final.

President Biden holds a press conference.

President Biden holds a press conference. (Fox News )

The U.S. advanced to the Round of 16 but was eliminated by the Netherlands in a 3-1 loss Dec. 3.

