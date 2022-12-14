President Biden watches France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan prime minister

President Biden took in Tuesday's France-Morocco World Cup semifinal with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other leaders at the Africa Leaders Summit at the White House.

The president joked that he didn't have much time to give a speech moments prior to kickoff.

"I know you're saying to yourselves: 'Make it short, Biden, there's a semifinal game coming up.' I get it," he joked, via SuperSport.

Morocco was the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

France won the match 2-0 and will seek to become the first nation to repeat as World Cup champion since Brazil won the 1958 and 1962 tournaments. France will take on Argentina, which defeated Croatia 3-0 Tuesday. Croatia lost to France in the 2018 final.

The U.S. advanced to the Round of 16 but was eliminated by the Netherlands in a 3-1 loss Dec. 3.