Soccer
Published

Premier League teams will no longer take knee before every match

Teams will still take a knee before 'significant moments'

Associated Press
Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at "significant moments" during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.

Players take a knee ahead of the kick off during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 22, 2021.

Players take a knee ahead of the kick off during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 22, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly in order to "amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society."

AC MILAN TEAM TO BEAT IN SERIE A, RIVALS GEAR UP TO TRY AND KNOCK OFF DEFENDING CHAMPS

Watford's Ismaila Sarr takes the knee prior to kick-off during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England. 

Watford's Ismaila Sarr takes the knee prior to kick-off during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England.  (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend’s opening round of games, for dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic take a knee prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. 

Aston Villa's John McGinn (right) and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic take a knee prior to kick-off during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.  (Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause."