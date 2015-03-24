Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

Predators' Pekka Rinne cleared for increased activity after goalie practices past few days

By | Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has been cleared by doctors to increase his physical activity, and now Nashville has to decide what's next for the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist.

The Predators announced that Rinne had been cleared for the next step of his recovery after meeting with doctors earlier Monday. Coach Barry Trotz said a meeting was planned for later Monday to set a weekly plan for Rinne.

The goalie has been sidelined since arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Oct. 24 as a result of a bacterial infection. The infection developed in the same hip surgically repaired May 9 after last season.

Rinne started practicing Feb. 19 and has worked a bit more each day. Rinne is 4-4-1 in the nine games he has played this season.