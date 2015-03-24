Predators' Pekka Rinne cleared for increased activity after goalie practices past few days

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne has been cleared by doctors to increase his physical activity, and now Nashville has to decide what's next for the two-time Vezina Trophy finalist.

The Predators announced that Rinne had been cleared for the next step of his recovery after meeting with doctors earlier Monday. Coach Barry Trotz said a meeting was planned for later Monday to set a weekly plan for Rinne.

The goalie has been sidelined since arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Oct. 24 as a result of a bacterial infection. The infection developed in the same hip surgically repaired May 9 after last season.

Rinne started practicing Feb. 19 and has worked a bit more each day. Rinne is 4-4-1 in the nine games he has played this season.