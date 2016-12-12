Porzingis, Rose lead Knicks past slumping Lakers, 118-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 25 in his return from injury and the New York Knicks held off the Los Angeles Lakers 118-112 Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Brandon Jennings scored 15 of his season high-tying 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved a season-best four games over .500 (14-10) with a dynamic effort in the final minutes, capped by Rose's jumper with 19.4 seconds left.

Lou Williams scored 24 points in his latest big game off the bench for the sliding Lakers, who lost their sixth straight despite the return of D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young.

Luol Deng set season highs with five 3-pointers and 22 points, but Los Angeles (10-16) hasn't won in December.