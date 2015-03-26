Pontius scores twice, United snap home skid

Chris Pontius scored twice, and D.C. United snapped a seven-game home winless streak with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Andy Najar and Stephen King also scored for United, and Joe Willis made six saves for a shutout in his debut.

United (7-6-9) was 0-2-5 at RFK Stadium since beating Seattle 2-1 on May 4.

The Whitecaps (3-12-9) sank to 0-9-4 on the road in their inaugural season.

Vancouver nearly took the lead five minutes before halftime, when Willis dove right to push Camilo's 25-yard free kick onto the crossbar, then blocked two close-range rebound attempts.

Pontius put United ahead in first-half stoppage time when he slid to redirect Dwayne De Rosario's cross from close range.

Najar made it 2-0 three minutes after halftime when he reached Santino Quaranta's through ball down the right and drove a low finish off goalkeeper Jay Nolly's leg and into the net.

Pontius scored his second in the 70th minute on a rebound of King's deflected effort, and King capped the scoring 11 minutes later.

Willis played in place of Bill Hamid, who was serving a suspension after receiving a red card in the early minutes of last week's 3-3 tie with Toronto.