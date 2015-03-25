Pominville, Wild down Sabres

Buffalo, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Jason Pominville scored in his return to Buffalo as the Minnesota Wild posted a 2-1 victory over the winless Sabres.

Back on the familiar ice at First Niagara Center, the former Sabres captain broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal late in the second period. Pominville played parts of nine seasons with Buffalo to begin his career before being traded to the Wild last April.

"I've had so many good memories in this building and in this city," Pominville said. "It was nice to get (a goal) and win on top of it."

Kyle Brodziak supplied the other Minnesota goal, and Josh Harding stopped 22- of-23 shots in the Wild's third consecutive win following an 0-1-2 start to the season.

Jhonas Enroth made 18 saves for the Sabres, who fell to an unsightly 0-6-1.

"We can't get down. It's a long season," said Brian Flynn, who scored Buffalo's lone goal.

A Minnesota turnover in the neutral zone led to a counter rush and game-tying goal for Buffalo. Flynn took a feed from rookie Zemgus Girgensons and lifted his own rebound over Harding with 4:56 remaining in the second period.

Pominville, however, put the Wild back ahead just before the intermission. As a power play was winding down, Pominville capped off a deft passing sequence by firing the puck in off Enroth's left shoulder with 9.7 seconds left.

Brodziak, off a feed from Matt Cooke, staked the Wild to a 1-0 lead 5:23 into the first period. Buffalo was going to be assessed a penalty, but Brodziak fired a shot along the ice and through Enroth before the Sabres were able to gain possession of the puck for the whistle to be blown.

Game Notes

Cooke now has five points, including three assists, in his last three games ... The Sabres have been outscored 9-1 in the first period this season ... Buffalo defenseman Henrik Tallinder returned to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury ... Sabres forward Kevin Porter played in his 200th career NHL game ... The Wild began a four-game road trip ... There was a delay before the start of the second period due to a problem with the lights.