Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ben Roethlisberger
Published

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on season-ending injury: 'I can only trust God's plan'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for the seasonVideo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for the season

Pittsburgh Steelers will have to turn to their second-string quarterback for leadership and big plays the remainder of the NFL season. The team’s normal starter, Ben Roethlisberger, will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow. He injured the arm making a routine throw against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacted to the "shocking and heartbreaking" news that he would have to get season-ending surgery by saying he's going to trust God.

The 37-year-old Super Bowl champion said he felt like he was "letting so many people down" after news broke Monday that he would undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on the injured list, just two weeks into his 16th season with the Steelers.

NFL STAR DREW BREES ENCOURAGES STUDENTS TO ‘LIVE OUT YOUR FAITH,’ BRING BIBLE TO SCHOOL

"I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season," Big Ben said in a statement.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks at the scoreboard as he walks off the field as time runs out in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks at the scoreboard as he walks off the field as time runs out in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Roethlisberger, known for taking big hits due to a bruising, caution-to-the-winds style of quarterbacking, promised to come back with "champion level play" as he signed a three-year contract in the off-season.

FOOTBALL COACH FIRED FOR DEFYING SCHOOL PRAYER BAN COULD GET SECOND SHOT AT LEGAL BATTLE

And he lent his support to his replacement, Mason Rudolph, who took over during Sunday's loss against the Seattle Seahawks, making their season 0-2.

"I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roethlisberger started 16 games last season for the first time since 2014. He played 12 games in 2015, 14 games in 2016 and 15 games in 2017.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke