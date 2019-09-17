Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on season-ending injury: 'I can only trust God's plan'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacted to the "shocking and heartbreaking" news that he would have to get season-ending surgery by saying he's going to trust God.

The 37-year-old Super Bowl champion said he felt like he was "letting so many people down" after news broke Monday that he would undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on the injured list, just two weeks into his 16th season with the Steelers.

"I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season," Big Ben said in a statement.

Roethlisberger, known for taking big hits due to a bruising, caution-to-the-winds style of quarterbacking, promised to come back with "champion level play" as he signed a three-year contract in the off-season.

And he lent his support to his replacement, Mason Rudolph, who took over during Sunday's loss against the Seattle Seahawks, making their season 0-2.

"I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give."

Roethlisberger started 16 games last season for the first time since 2014. He played 12 games in 2015, 14 games in 2016 and 15 games in 2017.