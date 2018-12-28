Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, mistaken for Bryce Harper, tells waiter he's signing with Yankees

A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher gave his waiter the tip of a lifetime Thursday night. Or so the waiter thought.

Trevor Williams said he was at a restaurant when his waiter mistook him for coveted free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, who played for the Washington Nationals.

Naturally, Williams played along and told his waiter – who was from the Bronx – he planned on signing with the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher revealed the story to his 24,000 Twitter followers.

Harper, 26, could still sign with the Yankees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York, the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have all been linked to him. The New York Post reported Thursday, however, that Harper doesn’t like the idea of playing in Philadelphia.

The Yankees haven’t made it clear whether they would go after him. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said earlier this month at “no time at all all winter” did he assert he was looking for an outfielder -- the Yankees already have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier on their roster as outfielders.

Harper hit 34 home runs with 100 RBI and recorded a .393 on-base percentage and .889 OPS in 159 games with the Washington Nationals last season. He paced all of baseball with 130 walks. Prior to him hitting the market, Harper had spent seven years in Washington.