Pirates place INF Kang on 60-day DL

DENVER (AP) The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed infielder Jung Ho Kang on the 60-day disabled list and selected the contract of outfielder Keon Broxton from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Kang suffered a broken left leg and torn MCL on a takeout slide at second base by Chris Coghlan of the Chicago Cubs last Thursday. Kang underwent surgery Thursday night and is expected to be out six to eight months.

Kang was hitting .287 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs when he was injured.

Broxton hit .256 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs in 88 games with Indianapolis. He began the season in Double-A Altoona where he hit .302 with three home runs in 45 games.