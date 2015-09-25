PHOTO: Hawks unveil rendering of new court

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled a rendering of their new court design on Thursday.

The court certainly reflects the Hawks' rebrand -- it features Torch Red, Granite Gray and Volt Green the team has been promoting since it revealed its new jerseys -- and also confirms that 2K Sports leaked the design back in August with one of its trailers.

The Pac Man logo remains at center court, while the Hawks added a feather pattern along the baseline and sideline in black and gray, and in the key in red.

Fan will see the court in person for the first time when the Hawks hold an open practice at Philips Arena on Oct. 3.