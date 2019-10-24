Philadelphia Phillies to hire Joe Girardi as manager: report

The Philadelphia Phillies will reportedly name Joe Girardi as their next manager.

Girardi will take over for Gabe Kapler, who was fired after two seasons with the team, MLB.com reported Thursday, citing a source.

It will be Girardi’s third stint as a manager. He previously managed the Florida Marlins in 2006 and the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017.

Girardi was the 2006 National League Manager of the Year, leading the Marlins to a 78-84 record, but he was let go prior to the start of the 2007 season.

He joined the Yankees for the 2008 season. It was a team he had familiarity with being that he spent several seasons with them as a catcher, winning three World Series with Yankees, and also serving as the team's bench coach in 2005. He led the Yankees to a World Series title as a manager in 2009 – it’s the last time the team has appeared in the Fall Classic.

Girardi led the Yankees to a 91-71 record in 2017, a team that not only made the playoffs, but lasted until Game 7 of the American League Championship Series where the Bronx Bombers lost to the eventual champion Houston Astros. After the season, Girardi was let go and replaced by Aaron Boone.

Since then, Girardi has spent his time as an analyst with the MLB Network.

Girardi will be taking over a Phillies team that dramatically underachieved after signing Bryce Harper to a record contract and making a big trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Phillies finished 81-81 and in fourth place in the National League East during the 2019 season.

Girardi was also on the radar of the New York Mets to be their next manager.