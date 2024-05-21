Phillies' Bryce Harper steps up to the plate for high schooler's promposal: 'You’re the GOAT'

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has spoken about the appreciation he has for Philadelphia fans on multiple occasions during his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

He recently decided to show just how much he cares about the fans by creating what will likely be an unforgettable moment for a pair of New Jersey high schoolers.

A now-viral video showed Harper lending a helping hand to Jake Portello after the high schooler asked the MLB slugger for a special assist.

Portella told "The Phantastic Sports Show" he lives in the Harper's neighborhood, but he was surprised when the first baseman opened the door.

"I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like, ‘Can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like, ‘Why don’t we do this right now," Jake said. "I didn’t expect [Harper] to open the door in the first place."

Harper and Portella later went to another home where a Haddonfield Memorial High School student lived, and a dream proposal ensued.

"Oh my god, Bryce Harper is at the door," Portella's classmate Giulia said, "I’m going to cry."

"Hi, Giulia," said Harper as he stood at the doorstep. "Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I’d help him out and see if you wanted to go to prom with him. So, will you go to prom with him?"

Giulia quickly answered "Yes!" and proceeded to hug the baseball star.

"Oh my God, you’re the GOAT," she declared, before hugging her future prom date. Giulia's father was also nearby and took a moment to shake Harper's hand.

The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in the MLB, winning eight out of their last ten games. Philadelphia entered Tuesday's game against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers with a league-leading 34 wins.

