Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' Bryce Harper steps up to the plate for high schooler's promposal: 'You’re the GOAT'

Bryce Harper and the Phillies have the best record in the National League

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has spoken about the appreciation he has for Philadelphia fans on multiple occasions during his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

He recently decided to show just how much he cares about the fans by creating what will likely be an unforgettable moment for a pair of New Jersey high schoolers. 

A now-viral video showed Harper lending a helping hand to Jake Portello after the high schooler asked the MLB slugger for a special assist.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Harper reacts to dugout

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Portella told "The Phantastic Sports Show" he lives in the Harper's neighborhood, but he was surprised when the first baseman opened the door.

"I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like, ‘Can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like, ‘Why don’t we do this right now," Jake said. "I didn’t expect [Harper] to open the door in the first place."

PHILLIES' TREA TURNER IMPERSONATOR ALLEGEDLY SCAMS ELDERLY FAN OUT OF HEFTY SUM: 'I SHOULD'VE KNOWN BETTER'

Harper and Portella later went to another home where a Haddonfield Memorial High School student lived, and a dream proposal ensued.

Bryce Harper swings

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Atlanta Braves during a game at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"Oh my god, Bryce Harper is at the door," Portella's classmate Giulia said, "I’m going to cry."

VIEW MOMENT ON X

"Hi, Giulia," said Harper as he stood at the doorstep. "Jake wants to ask you to prom, so I thought I’d help him out and see if you wanted to go to prom with him. So, will you go to prom with him?"

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies touches home plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning during Game 5 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Giulia quickly answered "Yes!" and proceeded to hug the baseball star. 

"Oh my God, you’re the GOAT," she declared, before hugging her future prom date. Giulia's father was also nearby and took a moment to shake Harper's hand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in the MLB, winning eight out of their last ten games. Philadelphia entered Tuesday's game against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers with a league-leading 34 wins.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.