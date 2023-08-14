Expand / Collapse search
Phillies' Alec Bohm explodes, slams bat after called strike three

The Twins won the game 3-0

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm struck out in a pivotal moment against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday and threw his bat in frustration in the seventh inning.

He was ejected after the bat toss but the damage was already done. Home plate umpire Adam MacKay appeared to call a third strike on Bohm on a pitch that was off the plate. The bases were loaded and Bohm faced a 3-2 count with two outs when he was rung up.

Alec Bohm slams bat

Phillies' Alec Bohm throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

"We're trying to win a game," Bohm said after the game. "I felt like I did all I could do. I felt like the bat was kind of taken out of my hands. But it's a bunch of humans out there. Mistakes happen and it is what it is."

MacKay faced "Ump you suck" chants after the strikeout.

In the eighth inning, Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper struck out on a pitch that also appeared to miss the plate. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson came out to argue and he was tossed.

Alec Bohm strikes out

Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm slams his bat to the ground in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers after being called out on a strike by umpire Alex Mackay to end the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Aug. 13, 2023. (Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports)

"That's the last job I'd want, being an umpire," Thomson said. "I think it's very difficult. He missed the call on Bohm, but we had other opportunities to get things done."

Minnesota reliever Caleb Thielbar was able to hold off the Phillies in the moment as they clung to a 2-0 lead. The Twins won the game 3-0.

"He's a fearless guy," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the pitcher. "That's big-time stuff. Going in there, the crowd's into the game, he goes at really good hitters and he beat them. He beat them today. I like giving him the ball."

Alec Bohm singles

Phillies' Alec Bohm hits a single against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Minnesota improved to 62-58 on the year. Philadelphia dropped to 65-54.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

