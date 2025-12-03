Philadelphia 76ers fined $100K by NBA for violating injury reporting rules involving Joel Embiid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia 76ers are paying the price for Joel Embiid’s seventh appearance this season after the league determined the team violated injury reporting rules.

The NBA announced Wednesday that the 76ers were hit with a $100,000 fine after failing to "accurately disclose" Embiid’s status for Sunday’s double-overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

"The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Joel Embiid prior to their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 30. Embiid was listed as ‘Out’ in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and subsequently played in the game," an official release from the league read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Embiid, whose career has largely been defined by the injuries that have kept him sidelined, was returning from a nine-game absence due to a sore knee. He scored 18 points and played a season-high of 30 minutes but he did not participate in the second overtime of the 76ers’ 142-134 loss.

"It feels like the first game of the season," he said after the game. "I’m just happy that I got a chance to play the game of basketball. Build on it. You go from there, the next game. Whether the shots fall or not, I don’t really judge myself on if the shots fell or not. It’s about how I moved about laterally, jumping and all that stuff. Tonight was a good step toward that."

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID SLAMS $50,000 FINE OVER 'LEWD GESTURE'

Embiid was sidelined for Tuesday’s win over the Washington Wizards due to injury management.

The league added in Tuesday’s announcement that the 76ers' "prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules" was taken into account when determining this latest punishment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to CBS Sports, the organization was fined three times in 2024 for injury report violations related to Embiid's status.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.