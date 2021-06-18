Phil Mickelson upset with noises coming from gallery: 'Can we get someone to help him?'

Phil Mickelson’s pursuit of his first U.S. Open title did not start off as planned Thursday.

Mickelson finished the first round at Torrey Pines in San Diego 4-over par and tied for 96th. It was a far cry from how he started off the PGA Championship last month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mickelson also had an issue with a fan in the gallery on one hole.

He was on the 13th hole when he reminded fans to make sure their phones were silenced, according to Golf.com.

"Seriously? Can we get someone to help him?" he asked the crowd.

He expressed his frustration with the little noises he heard coming out of the crowd.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU APPEARS TO VIDEOBOMB BROOKS KOEPKA IN LATEST CHAPTER OF RIVALRY

"You have to learn to deal with it. I don’t understand why you just can’t turn that little button on the side into silent. I probably didn’t deal with it internally as well as I could have or as well as I need to," he said.

"Yeah, it’s the video ding. They just kept going off. Look, it did it the next three or four shots thereafter, too, so it’s not like that was the first time, it’s just that I had to ask three times."

Mickelson will have a long way to go to make the cut and be able to play through the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lefty" has finished in second or tied for second at the U.S. Open six times. He has never won the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.