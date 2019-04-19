Phil Knight on Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters win: ‘Gave me goosebumps’ and ‘a few tears’

Nike co-founder Phil Knight told “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade that Tiger Woods' 2019 Master win, “gave me goosebumps and, to be perfectly honest, a few tears.”

Knight made the comment on Kilmeade’s radio show on Friday.

“It wasn't just a major. It was the Masters, and it was - gave me goosebumps and, to be perfectly honest, a few tears,” said Knight.

“That was a long, hard struggle, but he did it. And I knew how hard he worked and how hard he tried. And it was one of - for me, one of the great moments in sports. You know, Michael Jordan's 55 points when he had the flu and just a bunch of them that rise up, but that was one of the really great ones.”

Woods did the unthinkable Sunday and pulled off his first Masters victory since 2005 – the 43-year-old’s first major tournament win in more than a decade.

Woods’ 13-under was enough to defeat Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle, and Brooks Koepeka by one stroke.

In addition to Woods' fifth Masters championship and 15th major title, trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories, Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one away from the career record held by Sam Snead. It was also the first time Tiger won a major when not entering the final round with at least a share of the lead.

“I really believed that he would win again,” said Knight.

“He's not only basically the most talented player in the game, he's also the hardest worker and he's also the toughest mind. And you bring all those things together you've got a chance.”

Nike released a new ad featuring Tiger Woods immediately following his Masters win, which showed video of Woods throughout his life and read: “It’s crazy to think a 43-year-old who has experienced every high and every low and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old.”

Reacting to the win Sunday, Woods scooped up his 10-year-old son Charlie, hugged his mother and then his 11-year-old daughter Sam, and everyone else in his camp that stood by him through a public divorce and an embarrassing DUI arrest from a concoction of painkillers and surgeries.

“He's got the same driver’s license, but he's a different guy. That -- basically he was brash and confident and wouldn't let anything interfere with his mindset,” said Knight.

He added that he believes Woods "matured" a lot saying, “I'm sure his being a father of two is -- and going through all the hard times that he did, has changed him and mostly changed him for the better.”

Knight added that witnessing Woods’ victory on Sunday was “truly a magical moment” adding, “it wasn't just one of golf's greatest moments, it was one of sport's greatest moments.”