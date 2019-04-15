Tiger Woods' first Masters win since 2005 was 'just spectacular,' Jim Gray says

Tiger Woods did the unthinkable Sunday and pulled off his first Masters victory since 2005 – his first major tournament win in more than a decade.

Legendary sports broadcaster and Fox News contributor Jim Gray, who was at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for the event, appeared on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday and detailed the experience of seeing Woods win.

“It was an exhilarating moment. It was joyous. It was exuberance. And Tiger Woods and everybody who was in attendance. It’s something none of us will ever forget. There wasn’t a dry eye there,” Gray told host Bill Hemmer.

Gray said “nothing will ever compare” to Woods winning because of the ups and downs he had experienced over the course of his career.

“This is a moment that will go down, not only in golf history but in sports history. From where he was to come back after the scandal and after everything you just detailed, it was just spectacular,” he said.

Woods’ 13-under was enough to defeat Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle, and Brooks Koepeka by one stroke.

In addition to Woods' fifth Masters championship and 15th major title (trailing only the great Jack Nicklaus in both categories), Sunday marked his 81st victory on the PGA Tour, one away from the career record held by Sam Snead. It was also the first time Tiger had won one of golf's four major championships when not entering the final round with at least a share of the lead.

"It fits," Woods quipped after 2018 champion Patrick Reed slipped the traditional winner's garment over his shoulders in Butler Cabin. It was a far more sedate setting than the 18th green had been a few minutes before as Woods clinched the title with a short bogey putt.

"WOOOOOOO!!!" Woods screamed as he headed for the scoring room with chants of "Tiger! Tiger! Tiger" echoing as loud as any of the roars on the back nine at Augusta National. He scooped up 10-year-old son Charlie, born a year after that dramatic victory on Father's Day weekend at Torrey Pines. He hugged his mother and then his 11-year-old daughter Sam, and everyone else in his camp that stood by him through a public divorce and an embarrassing DUI arrest from a concoction of painkillers and surgeries.

"It's overwhelming, just because of what has transpired," Woods told CBS during the post-round interview. "Last year I was lucky to be playing again. At the previous year's [champions] dinner, I was really struggling. I missed a couple of years not playing this great tournament. To now be the champion ... 22 years between [first and latest] wins is a long time. It's unreal to experience this."

"To have my kids there, it's come full circle," Woods added. "You know, my dad was here in '97 and now, I'm the dad with two kids there."