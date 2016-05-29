PGA Tour golfer surprises fan he hit in the head

Tony Finau is the longest driver on the PGA Tour with an average distance of 311 yards, but unfortunately for him, he's 188th in driving accuracy. Finau belted a drive into the crowd at Colonial this weekend and hit a girl named Elisa in the head, and she needed stitches to close the wound.

Elisa posted a photo of herself with Finau, who brought her a few gifts to apologize.

"This is Tony Finau. Yesterday at the Colonial golf tournament, his golf ball bounced off my head and went back into play ðŸ¤•. Luckily I am ok and all I needed was a few stitches.

In a very stand up gesture, he showed up at my door step with flowers, chocolates, a get well soon card, and he stayed and talked with us for a bit. @tonyfinaugolf I wish you the best of luck in the tour going forward! -Signed, your new favorite fan, Elisa #iforgiveyou #prettyawesomestory #FOOOOREE #ouch #classact"