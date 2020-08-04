PGA Championship: Who has the most wins?

The 2020 PGA Championship will be the first major tournament event of the PGA Tour season since the coronavirus pandemic forced the alteration of the schedule.

The event was originally scheduled to take place May 14-17 and be the second major of the season after the Masters. But the pandemic forced the postponement of nearly all events, pushing the PGA Championship back to August and the Masters to November.

The tournament has been held each year since 1916. The only exceptions were in 1917 and 1918 during World War I and in 1943 because of World War II.

The tournament’s first winner, Jim Barnes, received $500 and a diamond-studded gold medal. By contrast, the purse for the 2020 tournament is $11 million.

Who has dominated the tournament the most since the PGA Championship came into existence?

Read on for the golfers who have the most wins at the event.

JACK NICKLAUS: 5 WINS

Jack Nicklaus is tied for the PGA Championship lead with five wins at the event. The Golden Bear's last win came in 1980 at the Oak Hill Country Club in New York. He beat out Andy Bean by seven strokes. He tied Walter Hagen’s record for most wins at the event.

WALTER HAGEN: 5 WINS

Walter Hagen had the most PGA Championship victories up until 1980. He won his fifth title in 1927 when the PGA Championship was still a match-play event. He finished 1 up over Joe Turnesa at Cedar Crest Country Club in Texas.

TIGER WOODS: 4 WINS

Tiger Woods is closer than anyone to catching Nicklaus’ major victories overall and PGA Championship wins. He’s won four titles since emerging on the scene. He last won in 2007, beating out Woody Austin by two strokes. He nearly picked up his fifth in 2018 but Brooks Koepka held him off.

SAM SNEAD: 3 WINS

The legendary Sam Snead won three tournaments when the PGA Championship was still a match-play event. Between 1942 and 1949, Snead picked up three victories. His last came in 1949 over Johnny Palmer 3 & 2.

GENE SARAZEN: 3 WINS

The lesser-known Gene Sarazen won three PGA Championships early in the tournament’s history. In 1933, he won his last title over Willie Goggin 5 & 4.