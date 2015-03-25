Peterson, Weethee combine for 45 point as VMI beats Bluefield State 121-80

QJ Peterson scored 25 points and Jordan Weethee added 20 as Virginia Military ran past Division II Bluefield State 121-80.

The game featured 160 combined field goal attempts and 58 shots from the free throw lines. The difference was VMI (3-1) made 46.9 percent of its shots and held Bluefield State to 25 of 79.

The Keydets forced 20 turnovers and D.J. Covington scored 14 points and blocked seven shots.

It was the most points VMI has scored since a 116-81 win over Central Pennsylvania College on Nov. 13, 2012.

Bluefield State got 22 points, six on 3-pointers, by Joseph Dawkins.

VMI had never faced Bluefield State before. VMI moved to 30-0 under head coach Duggar Baucom against non-Division I teams.