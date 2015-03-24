Pennetta captures Indian Wells crown

Indian Wells, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - Italian Flavia Pennetta beat a hobbled Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-1 in Sunday's BNP Paribas Open final.

The title run completes a remarkable turnaround for the 20th-seeded Pennetta, who had contemplated retirement last year after returning from a career- threatening wrist injury.

Pennetta, 32, captured her 10th career title and first since 2010 in Marbella.

For Radwanska, it was a frustrating outing as she battled through a knee injury.

After holding serve to open the second set, the second-seeded Pole called for a medical timeout.

Following the resumption of play, Radwanska immediately had a break point, but fired a forehand into the net and Pennetta went on to hold.

Radwanska continued to fight through the discomfort, rallying from 40-0 in the fourth game. Pennetta ultimately held after a pair of deuces and gained a break on a double fault for a 4-1 lead.

Pennetta was unable to convert on her first match point on Radwanska's serve, sending a backhander into the net. Radwanska's wide forehand set up her second match point and she won on Radwanska's shot that sailed long.