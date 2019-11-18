Penn women's volleyball team has season canceled over 'vulgar' posters in locker room

The University of Pennsylvania canceled the remainder of the women’s volleyball team’s season after “offensive” and “vulgar” posters were discovered in the team’s locker room, the school said.

Penn announced the decision last Wednesday to cancel the rest of the Quakers’ season.

“The decision to cancel the remainder of the season was made following the discovery of vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful posters in the women's volleyball locker room earlier this week,” the school said in a press release. “These actions were in violation of team and Divisional policy and this matter has been referred to University administration for further review in accordance with University policy.”

M. Grace Calhoun, the Ivy League school’s director of athletics, said the student-athletes’ behavior “is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“We expect our student-athletes to represent the University of Pennsylvania in a first-class and respectful manner at all times, and in this case, our women's volleyball student-athletes did not meet that standard,” Calhoun said. “We have reviewed the matter with the appropriate University partners and will determine additional steps in the coming days and weeks.”

It’s unclear what the vulgar messages were and if they were aimed at anyone in particular.

The Quakers were 11-10 and 4-8 in conference play before their season was canceled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.