Penn State fires Paterno

Penn State's Board of Trustees has ended Joe Paterno's reign as the school's head football coach effective immediately.

It was announced earlier Wednesday that Paterno would retire at the end of the season after coming under pressure in recent days as details emerged regarding the sexual child abuse charges against former Nittany Lions assistant Jerry Sandusky.

But a decision by the school's Board of Trustees Wednesday night ended Paterno's tenure immediately, saying it's in the "best interest of the university."

Graham Spanier is also no longer school president, the board announced.

Assistant coach Tom Bradley will take over as interim head coach, starting with Saturday's home game against Nebraska.

