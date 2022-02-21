Penn's Lia Thomas gets support from former record-holder after Ivy Championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Penn’s Lia Thomas broke a couple of records during her dominating performances at the Ivy League Championships last week and received some support from the swimmer of one of the marks she broke.

Former Harvard swimmer Miki Dahlke held the Blodgett Pool record in the 100 free and 200 free and the meet record in the 200 free. Dahlke expressed her support for Thomas and the record-breaking performance to ESPN after the championships.

"Records are made to be broken. I am a faster swimmer because of fast swimmers of the past, and the future of swimming will be faster because of the women at the top of the NCAA today," Dahlke said.

Thomas recorded a 47.63 in the 100. The mark broke the meet record and the record for the pool. In the 200 free, Thomas finished with a 1.43:12 – which broke the record for the meet and the pool as well.

Thomas had been in the national spotlight over the course of the season as a debate over transgender athletes’ eligibility in NCAA competition heated up.

Dahlke was among the 300 people who signed Athlete Ally’s letter supporting the Penn swimmer.

"I signed the letter because I believe Lia should have the same opportunity to compete in a sport she loves just like any other woman in the NCAA. I think it's important to create a safe space for all athletes in sport," she said.

The wins will help Thomas get some momentum going into the NCAA Championships.

There was some question over whether she would be able to compete given the debate over the NCAA’s recently updated transgender participation policy.

Last month, the governing body for college athletics announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility would be determined on a sport-by-sport basis. If there is no national governing body for the sport, then the NCAA sport will follow the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) policy.

The NCAA said its policy would become effective in March, starting with the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, March 16-19.

On Feb. 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes who are competing at an elite level to have small levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete with – for at least 36 months before being eligible. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

However, the NCAA said last week the Administrative Subcommittee of the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it wouldn’t alter its testosterone guidance after all, stating that "implementing additional changes at this time could have unfair and potentially detrimental impacts on schools and student-athletes intending to compete in 2022 NCAA women's swimming championships."

The decision cleared the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championships.