Pelicans migrate north, open trek at Boston

(SportsNetwork.com) - The New Orleans Pelicans will play their next five games on the road, starting with Monday's matchup with the Boston Celtics.

The Pelicans are winless in their last four road games and will also visit Detroit, Philadelphia, Toronto and New York on the trip. They are 6-13 away from the Big Easy this season.

New Orleans had lost two in a row and three of four games until recording an impressive 106-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Jrue Holiday scored 23 points and handed out eight assists, Tyreke Evans posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Anthony Davis finished with 20 points, nine boards and three blocks.

"We played really good defense against an efficient offensive team, a playoff tested team," Pelicans coach Monty Williams said.

Ryan Anderson added 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, who shot 45.7 percent for the game and made 10-of-20 3-pointers. The Pelicans opened the game on a 9-0 run and never gave up the lead.

The Celtics will play three in a row at home versus New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, and are 8-11 in Beantown this season.

Boston dropped a 109-96 decision against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in the finale of a three-game road trip (1-2), as Kelly Olynyk scored 23 points in a losing effort. Olynyk is a Toronto native.

"Canada basketball is huge up here," Olynyk said. "It's always nice to come up here and play well in front of your country."

Avery Bradley scored 17 points and Jared Sullinger ended with 13 and 10 rebounds for the Celtics, losers in nine of the last 11 games.

The Celtics and Pelicans will play the first of two meetings this season and are scheduled to tangle March 6 in the Crescent City.

New Orleans won both games against Boston last season and is unbeaten in the last five meetings between the teams.