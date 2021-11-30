Patriots' Mac Jones is a 'young carbon copy' of Tom Brady, Hall of Fame QB says

Led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots have an 8-4 record and are winners of six straight games. They currently sit in first place leading up to their AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Through 12 games, Jones has 2,850 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has a 70.3 completion percentage, which is among the best in the entire NFL. Because of his early successes, many are comparing Jones to future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday and explained why he sees some of Brady in the way Jones is playing during his rookie season.

"It's premature to crown anyone, a team or player at this point in the season. But, I mean obviously coach (Bill) Belichick and Josh McDaniels and the organization chose Mac Jones for a reason," Favre said, via ESPN.com . "The way he plays, being ready to play instantly and not making mistakes, really, sort of a young carbon copy of Tom Brady.

"And it's obviously way premature to say he is the next Tom Brady, but he plays a lot like him. He's an intellectual player, is not going to beat you with his feet, but his mind and his arm and his pocket presence. He has all those tools. And the team, quite frankly, in all phases is playing exceptionally well, and we know they're well coached. But a lot can happen between now and the end of the year."

The Patriots will rely on Jones to have another great performance when they square off against the Bills before entering their Week 14 bye week. New England’s defense has also been one of the league’s best units as well, which is why the Patriots are having a ton of success so far this year.