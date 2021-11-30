Tom Brady celebrates Michigan victory over Ohio State: 'The Wolverines are back'

Tom Brady had more reason to celebrate this week outside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ’ comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Brady was joined by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the "Let’s Go!" podcast Monday to talk about his alma mater’s victory over rival Ohio State.

TOM BRADY TAKES SHOT AT COLTS AFTER WIN: ‘TURNS OUT THAT HORSESHOE ON THEIR HELMET ISN’T AS LUCKY AS IT SEEMS’

"The Wolverines are back," Brady said, via USA Today , of the 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes . "And I said earlier it was one of the great days in college football I can ever remember, just watching. You know, it was a perfect Ann Arbor day, the snow was falling down, the field was … Big Johnny, our old equipment coach, used to say, ‘Rain, blood (expletive deleted) or mud, boys, we’re getting out there, and we’re playing Michigan football.’ And that was a good old Michigan (expletive deleted)-kicking."

He continued: "It was so fun for us to be watching and so happy for the seniors, so happy for coach Harbaugh, what he’s done to the program. It gave us all a lot of joy on the weekend so thanks a lot, Coach."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Wolverines snapped their eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes on Saturday with the help of star running back Hassan Haskins who ran for 169 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns.

"It was a glorious weekend," Harbaugh said. "Bo Schembechler, my coach, used to say it’s everybody’s duty, for everybody in the state of Michigan, to beat Ohio State. And to have accomplished that, our players, you know, they were channeling old No. 10, Tom Brady, no question about it. It’s something that I know I’m going to remember until they throw dirt over top of me."

Brady, who was 4-1 against Ohio, also revealed that he hopes his son will follow in his footsteps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around," he recalled. "We were wrestling on the bed. And I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in The Big House someday, you’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan!’ And my wife says, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for God’s sakes!’ It was a great day for our family!