Patriots' Mac Jones on controversial tackle on Panthers' Brian Burns: 'I thought he had the ball'

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been exceptional so far this season, but one play he made on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers has been described as "dirty."

In New England’s 24-6 win over the Panthers, Jones latched onto Brian Burns’ ankle and twisted it to take him down after Carolina’s defensive end came away with a strip-sack on Jones.

On Monday afternoon, Jones made an appearance on WEEI radio and talked about what happened during that play.

"After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t really know exactly what was going on. I thought he had the ball," Jones said. "It was my job to try and make the tackle. That’s pretty much it.

"Obviously, when you get up and see the ball was actually down the field a little bit more, it was just a bang-bang play, and I didn’t mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn’t really know what was going on."

The NFL announced on Monday that it was investigating the play to see if Jones would potentially be disciplined for his actions.

"Hopefully they see it how I saw it in the game and they don’t look too much more into it because that’s what it was," Jones said.

Jones completed 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown in the victory for the Patriots (5-4).