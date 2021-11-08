Aaron Rodgers finds defender in ex-NHL star Mike Fisher: 'It’s about control over our lives'

Aaron Rodgers found at least one defender after explaining why he chose to forgo the coronavirus vaccine in an interview last week.

Mike Fisher, a former NHL star who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators from 1999 to 2018, posted on Instagram: "I stand with Aaron Rodgers."

"I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated," Fisher, who is the husband of country music superstar Carrie Underwood, wrote in the Instagram caption.

"The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!"

The Green Bay Packers superstar appeared in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and rattled off several reasons why he chose not to get vaccinated, including an allergy he said he has from an ingredient in mRNA vaccines. He said he also talked to his friend Joe Rogan about the treatments Rogan took when the podcaster was diagnosed with COVID and admitted one of the medicines he was on was ivermectin.

Rodgers took shots at the NFL media for ripping him and made it a point to say he would’ve explained himself if anyone asked him to explain what he meant when he said he was immunized. Additionally, he said he was allergic to some of the ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and chose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to some of its side effects.

Rodgers said the Packers knew what his vaccination status was. He also complained about the protocols for the players.

"Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask — makes no sense to me," Rodgers said. "If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I could give you?"

"I have followed every single protocol to a tee, minus the one I just mentioned because it actually makes no sense to me. My daily routine is the routine of an unvaccinated person."

Rodgers said he consulted with Rogan about alternative treatments, including ivermectin, and called him a friend. In August, the FDA warned those infected with COVID against using ivermectin.

The NFL is looking into Rodgers’ situation and whether he violated any rules regarding the league’s health and safety protocols. Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers could at least face a fine.