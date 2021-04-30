Patriots' Mac Jones reveals what happened the lone time he was in the New England area

The New England Patriots’ newest quarterback Mac Jones appeared to be ecstatic to join the team when he was selected 15th overall in Thursday night’s NFL draft.

Jones revealed in his post-draft interview with the media he was only in the Boston area once in his life. He grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., and went to college at Alabama. He told reporters he was in the area when he was 10 when his family was taking a cruise and it didn’t exactly go well.

"I almost lost my foot. My foot got stuck. I had a Croc on and it got stuck in the escalator. That's all I remember. Kind of crazy," he said, via ESPN.

He added that he was "secretly" hoping he would get selected by the Patriots.

"At the end of the day, you kind of want to get the right fit. I feel like, secretly, I really wanted to go to the Patriots all along. So I'm actually really happy it happened," he said.

Jones isn’t expected to be the Week 1 starter right now. He will have to beat out Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham for the job. The Patriots re-signed Newton in the offseason after they brought him onto the roster in 2020 and he is expected to be the starting quarterback once again.

Jones becomes the 10th consecutive player to win the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback and be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He is also the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be chosen in the first round since 1967, following Tua Tagovailoa (taken fifth in 2020) and Richard Todd (sixth in 1976).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.